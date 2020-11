Two people were hit by gunfire in west Bryan Sunday during the midnight hour.

Bryan police report one person died and a second was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The person who died was identified as 31 year old Larry Jerrell Workman of Bryan.

The only other information released by BPD about the gunfire on Wilderland Circle…which is located between West Villa Maria and LaBrisa and between Westwood Main and Shirewood…was that it not a random act of violence.