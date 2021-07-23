Bryan Police Investigating Four Armed Robberies

Bryan Police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred on Wednesday and two more on Thursday.

Wednesday’s first robbery, just after midnight, was at the Stripes convenience store at Boonville Road and SH 6. The suspect demanded cash at gunpoint. No one was injured and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Wednesday’s second robbery happened just after 9 p.m. at the Shell convenience store at the corner of Briarcrest Dr. and Wildflower Dr. The suspect was armed and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

BPD does not know if those robberies are related.

Bryan police are also investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday shortly after midnight at an apartment on East 29th Street near Broadmoor Drive. According to BPD tweets, multiple suspects forced entry, demanded money and fired gunshots. No one was stuck by the gunfire or injured. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and BPD reports this does not appear to be a random incident.

Another armed robbery report on Thursday was off Old Hearne Road between Woodville and Stevens. BPD was told the suspects approached a woman sitting in her car. When one of the suspects drew a gun and attempted to open the car door, the victim drove away. No one was injured.