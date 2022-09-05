Bryan Police Investigating A Double Homicide

Bryan police now say the deaths of two people Sunday night on the city’s far west side is being investigated as a double homicide.

BPD has not release the names of those who died of apparent gunshot wounds because family members have not been notified.

A third person was taken to a Bryan hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to a crash on Silver Hill Road. That is east of Highway 47 and south of Highway 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Original story:

Bryan police is investigating what was posted on their social media Sunday night as the “suspicious deaths” of two people.

BPD’s daily activity report classifies the case as “capital murder of multiple persons”.

As of 10:45 a.m. Monday, the only other information is that officers were sent to Silver Hill Road. That is located east of the RELLIS campus and south of Highway 21.