Bryan Police Investigating 21 Reports Of Someone Spraying Paint On Homes, Businesses, And Vehicles

Black spray paint causes an estimated $7,500 dollars of damage in northeast Bryan.

15 residential victims and six commercial business victims in the Austin’s Colony area filed reports with Bryan police on Sunday.

BPD Sgt. Broddrick Bailey says the graffiti damaged homes, commercial business buildings, and vehicles is in the neighborhood behind the Premiere Cinemas building.

Bailey says it appears to be “random scribblings” and not the work of any gang activity.

Investigators are interested in collecting from additional neighborhood video from Sunday between midnight and six a.m.

Bailey says to call police when you see something suspicious.

Click below to hear from Broddrick Bailey, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Bryan police investigating 21 reports of spray paint graffiti” on Spreaker.