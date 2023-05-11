Bryan Police Investigate Two Crashes On The Freeway, One Which Resulted In A Death

Bryan police spend more than four hours on Thursday dealing with a crash that closed the southbound lanes of the freeway at the Briarcrest bridge.

According to BPD social media, one person died.

Sergeant Broddrick Bailey told WTAW News that the driver of a SUV was taken to the hospital with major injuries. Bailey said the SUV struck a bridge pillar after avoiding a collision with a car that made an unsafe lane change.

While the freeway was shut down at Briarcrest, Bailey said other BPD officers went to a three vehicle wreck on the freeway southbound near the MLK exit. One person sustained a minor injury.

Bailey said the wrecks provide a reminder to be extra careful with guests in town this weekend for Texas A&M graduation ceremonies.

