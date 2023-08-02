Bryan Police Deal With Out Of The Ordinary Circumstances In Two Walmart Shoplifting Cases

Bryan police learn about a new shoplifting policy from Walmart. After officers take a 14 year old, a 17 year old, and an 18 year old into custody Monday at the west Bryan Walmart, store employees say they will not seek criminal charges against anyone under the age of 18. The officers then issued criminal trespass warnings to the 14 and 17 year old. The 18 year old was taken to jail on a misdemeanor theft charge for taking $238 dollars of cosmetic products and supplies. She was released after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

Bryan police questioning a man and a woman from Houston who were stopped at the westside Walmart on Monday after employees say they shoplifted $210 dollars of merchandise, discover that the woman had $8,000 dollars in her purse. The BPD arrest report says the woman was asked why they didn’t pay for clothing and food items. Officers say the woman did not give a response. The 39 year old woman remains in jail on a hold for immigration authorities. The 18 year old man is out of jail after posting a $3,000 dollar bond.