Bryan Police Credit Citizen Assistance For Arresting Five Houston Men On Multiple Charges

A citizen’s report of hearing an alarm going off before sunrise Tuesday morning (March 5), then giving Bryan police the description of the suspect’s vehicle, is credited with the arrest of five Houston men on multiple charges.

BPD’s news release says the 17 through 28 year olds are charged with breaking into a convenience store on Woodville Road near the freeway, breaking into an A-T-M machine and taking an undisclosed amount of money, causing at least $2,500 dollars damage to the building, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The offenses were reported shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect’s vehicle was stopped on the freeway about eight miles away near the Burton Creek bridge and the College Station city limits.

BPD’s news release identified those who were arrested as 17 year old Torry Rector, 19 year olds Kenneth Gaston and Darius Devonn Wright, 21 year old Brytavion Rogers, and 28 year old Tristin Smith.