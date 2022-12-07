Bryan Police Continuing To Investigate A Crash That Closed A Portion Of North Texas For Eight Hours

Bryan police continue to investigate a crash that closed a portion of Texas Avenue north of Highway 21 Tuesday night for eight hours.

A motorcyclist who was struck by a truck making a left turn was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. No one in the truck was hurt.

The driver of the truck was ticketed for failing to yield while making a left turn. The collision took place on North Texas near the Dollar General store.

Officers who responded around 5:30 p.m. closed Texas between Stevens and Russell until almost 1:30 in the morning.