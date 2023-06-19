Bryan Police Child Endangerment Arrests Of A Mother And An Uncle

Bryan police respond to a citizen report of a baby walking in the street in 96 degree weather wearing only a diaper. The BPD arrest report says officers found the father almost two hours after finding the baby. The father said he had received a call from his wife saying she could not find the baby. The mother told officers she was asleep when her eight year old daughter woke her up to report someone showing a picture of the baby and that they were looking for the parents. 28 year old Chertorri Jhonson, who was arrested June 15 for child endangerment by leaving the front door unlocked, was released from jail the next day after posting a $5,000 dollar bond.

College Station police notify Bryan police Saturday (June 17) at two in the morning that a man who was arrested in the Northgate district had left at his home alone, his four year old niece and six year old nephew. When a BPD officer and an aunt to the children went to check on the kids, they found the four year old was crying. Neither youngster was injured. 28 year old Marion Johnson Jr. who was arrested by CSPD for possession of a controlled substance and a Bryan municipal court warrant, was charged by BPD with two counts of child endangerment. As of Monday morning (June 19), Johnson remained jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $15,515 dollars.