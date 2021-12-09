Bryan Police Believe Social Media Threats Directed At High Schools Are Hoaxes

Bryan police believe social media threats directed at Bryan High and Rudder High schools are hoaxes that are very similar to has appeared across the nation since last week’s school shooting in Michigan.

BPD tweeted Thursday afternoon that those responsible faces charges that includes making a terroristic threat.

Additional officers were on those campuses Thursday following the online threats.

Original story:

Additional Bryan police officers will be at high school campuses on Thursday.

According to BPD tweets, this is the result of threats circulating on social media targeting high schools.

While BPD takes “any threats as these seriously and will work to ensure the safety of our community”, the tweets also state they “do not believe them to be credible.”

BPD continues to investigate the threats, and anyone with information is asked to call 979-209-5300.