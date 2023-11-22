Bryan Police Arrests Two Drivers For Driving With An Invalid License With Prior Convictions

Ten days after a Bryan man admits in Brazos County district court to D-W-I and possession of a controlled substance, he returns to jail for the 44th time in 35 years. 63 year old Michael Allen, who was out of jail on bond while awaiting sentencing, was driving a truck that was stopped by a Bryan police officer on Monday (November 20). The arrest report said the traffic stop was because Allen was not wearing his seat belt. The officer learned Allen had no insurance and his driver’s license was suspended. That led to Allen’s arrest for driving with an invalid license with a prior conviction. Allen is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

A Bryan woman with four convictions for driving with an invalid license and is scheduled for a trial on a fifth charge returns to jail on a new D-W-L-I charge. 35 year old Alissa Mims was also arrested Monday (November 20) by Bryan police for D-W-I. BPD arrest reports say breath alcohol samples measured around twice the legal limit at .156 and .174. Arrest reports also say the car driven by Mims was stopped just after three in the morning after it almost had a head on collision with a BPD patrol vehicle, causing the officer to take evasive action. Mims remained in jail as of November 22 in lieu of bonds totaling $18,000 dollars.