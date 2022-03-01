Bryan Police Arrests On Organized Criminal Activity Charges

A mother tells Bryan police her son has skated too long and wanted criminal charges to stick. According to the BPD arrest report, that was followed by the mother giving officers a backpack from her son’s bedroom which was full of laptops and headphones which she said did not belong to him. The backpack contained another laptop, multiple air pods, knives, and sunglasses. The son later told officers he and two others committed vehicle burglaries that included taking more than $1,200 dollars from one vehicle in College Station. The mother’s son, 17 year old Ryan Allen, and 17 year old Labrawn Gooden of Bryan were arrested on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. Allen was also arrested for theft of personal property and identity theft.

A Bryan man remains in jail following his arrest last Thursday on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, theft with six prior convictions in Texas, and evading arrest with two prior convictions in Texas. Bryan police responded to the Target store on the report of three people who were involved. The BPD arrest report only named 56 year old Rodney Joiner. He and two women were seen on surveillance video placing $1,100 dollars of merchandise into the same shopping cart. The arrest report also noted Joiner was convicted four times for retail fraud and fleeing police in Michigan. Joiner is held in lieu of bonds totaling $80,000 dollars.