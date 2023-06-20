Bryan Police Arrests On Forgery And Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon Charges

Bryan police arrest a Dallas woman on two forgery charges. That is after employees at a local bank report the woman attempted to cash what turned out to be a forged check from a hardware store in Magnolia. According to a BPD arrest report, 29 year old Keosha Brown told officers the check for almost $5,000 dollars was a payroll check for a two week period at a wage of $16 dollars per hour. After officers accused Brown of lying, she said she was passing the check for someone she knew only as “Big Brother”. Brown, who was arrested June 16 on a forgery charge from Taylor County, remains in the Brazos County jail as of June 20 on bonds totaling $55,000 dollars.

A Bryan woman posts bonds totaling $200,000 dollars to be released from jail. That follows her arrest on charges of firing a gun towards Midtown Park’s Big Shots Golf. Bryan police arrested 52 year old Barbara Foley on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. According to BPD arrest reports, the gunfire followed a disturbance with two other women outside a home on Williamson Drive. The arrest reports stated the disturbance was captured on a neighbor’s video recorder.