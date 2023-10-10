Bryan Police Arrests On Business Burglary And Armed Robbery Charges

A Bryan man sentenced in 2018 to 12 years in prison for two burglaries of buildings was arrested last Friday (October 6) for two business burglaries and an attempted burglary that took place last Tuesday (October 3). Bryan police arrest reports say 55 year old Cary Shields was stopped because he was riding a bicycle at one in the morning that did not have a headlight or reflectors. Officers found property stolen from two businesses that includes a tablet computer, a package of peanut butter crackers, a can of grape soda, and a lollipop. The arrest reports also say officers were slowed down in pursuing Shields because they were not able to make an immediate U-turn on Texas due to the new center median. Shields remains in jail as of October 10 in lieu of bonds totaling $45,000 dollars.

A Bryan man who has been in jail since August 21st on a probation violation charge from possessing a controlled substance is now accused of participating in an armed robbery outside a mobile home in Bryan last April. Arrest warrants delivered last Wednesday (October 4) accuse 21 year old Martin Deleon Ramirez of being one of three men in masks who held up at gunpoint, two men sitting in the bed of a pickup that was outside the home. A second man who was a neighbor of the victims was arrested shortly after the holdup. No information is available about the third person, who according to Ramirez’s arrest report is a juvenile. Ramirez remains in jail as of October 10 in lieu of bonds totaling $88,000 dollars.