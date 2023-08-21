Bryan Police Arrests In Three Cases Involving The Assaults Of Two Women, Armed Robbery Where Two Victims Were Shot, And A Middle School Making A Terroristic Threat

A Bryan man is jailed on charges of assaulting two women last Friday morning. A Bryan police spokesman tells WTAW News that 22 year old Joseph Gargano first grabbed the neck of his fiancé while she was holding their baby. After that, he is charged with forcing his way into a home and pointing a gun at a resident. Gargano is jailed as of Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $73,000 dollars.

One arrest has been made from an armed robbery at Bryan’s Bonham Park June 12th where two people were shot. 18 year old Manuel Gonzalez of Bryan is charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon. A Bryan police spokesman tells WTAW News that those who were shot are out of the hospital. The spokesman also says that the suspects demanded money from the victims, but they ultimately stole marijuana. Gonzalez was arrested while he was out of jail on bond from a prior arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Gonzalez remains in jail as of Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds on the new charges totaling $204,000 dollars.

A Bryan ISD middle school student is arrested for making a terroristic threat. A Bryan police spokesman tells WTAW News that a teacher at Stephen F. Austin middle school overheard a 14 year old young man in a hallway yelling an unidentified threat towards the school. The teacher notified the administration, who in turn contacted police. WTAW News learned of the incident through BPD’s daily summary of cases. WTAW News asked the Brazos County sheriff’s office last April to start providing a similar report. That’s because the sheriff’s office places deputies at CSISD high schools and middle schools. Sheriff Wayne Dicky, who was asked earlier this week about the status of that request, says it is still being reviewed.