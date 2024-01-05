Bryan Police Arrests For Stealing Vehicles, Possessing Illegal Drugs And A Gun, And A Vehicle Burglary

A 17 year old is in the Brazos County jail on charges of stealing two vehicles, one at gunpoint, then leading Bryan police on a chase where he crashed one of the vehicles. BPD arrest reports say a S-U-V that was stolen at gunpoint on Wednesday (January 3rd) was found 15 minutes later at the same location where the first vehicle was recovered on December 5th. That led officers to wait for the suspect to return to the S-U-V. After that happened, the suspect led officers on a chase along Wellborn Road that ended when the stolen S-U-V crossed four lanes of traffic and crashed into a ditch. An attempt by the driver to run away was met with what the arrest report described was “an overwhelming police response”. Tyronn Johnson-Wade of Bryan remains jailed as of January 5th in lieu of bonds totaling $140,000 dollars.

The driver of a car that was pulled over by Bryan police for driving at night with the headlights off, lands in the Brazos County jail for the 23rd time in 31 years. The BPD arrest report says when the officer told the driver the headlights were not on, the driver reached to turn on the headlights. When that happened, the officer saw a bag of marijuana. Then the driver was told to stop reaching for a black bag which turned out to contain a handgun, methamphetamine, and more than $6,200 dollars in cash. 48 year old Bennie Bernard Johnson, who was arrested January 3rd for possessing the drugs with intent to sell and two weapons charges, was released from jail on January 5th after posting bonds totaling $100,000 dollars.

Bryan police credit citizen assistance for identifying, finding, and arresting a vehicle burglary suspect in the downtown area Thursday afternoon (January 4). The BPD arrest report says the citizen, who was on the second floor of a downtown building, took photos and video of the suspect trying to open vehicle doors before opening an unlocked vehicle. One of five officers who responded found the suspect. That led to the arrest of 55 year old Jon Richardson of Bryan. Online records show this was the 33rd time Richardson was booked in the Brazos County jail, and the first time since August of 2018. Richardson remains jailed as of January 5 in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond.