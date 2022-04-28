Bryan Police Arrests For Driving With An Invalid License With Multiple Convictions

A Bryan police officer who sees a car and a SUV on the wrong side of Texas Avenue turning into the parking lot of a used car dealer at night after hours, arrests both drivers for driving with invalid licenses with a combined 18 prior convictions. According to the BPD arrest reports, the officer was concerned about the theft of catalytic converters. The officer learned from the owner of the car lot…who had been a victim…that neither an employee or the employee’s accomplice were supposed to be there. The officer looked through the window of the employee’s SUV and saw a sawzall. Both men are out of jail after posting $2,000 dollar bonds. 48 year old Latroy Wright of Bryan, who has ten prior convictions for driving with an invalid license, went to jail for the 35th time since 1999. And 56 year old Thomas Blanchard of College Station, who has eight prior convictions, went to jail for the 19th time since 2006.

In an unrelated incident, a Bryan police officer who stopped a car after seeing an inoperable brake light arrested the driver for not having a valid license with four prior convictions. 58 year old Doug Eastep of Bryan is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $3,110 dollars for driving with an invalid license with prior convictions and municipal court charges of not having insurance, driving a vehicle with an expired license plate, and possession of drug paraphernalia.