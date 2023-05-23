Bryan Police Arrests Follow Stabbings At Neal Park And Jane Long School

Bryan police make an arrest from a stabbing last Friday night in Neal Park. The victim, who identified who stabbed him, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a stab wound to his chest. The victim said he tried to defend himself with a trash can lid and a belt. An officer wrote in their arrest report that he found blood inside the trash can. The man who was arrested, 59 year old Jerald Blackshear of Bryan, said the stabbing was in self defense. Blackshear remained in jail as of Tuesday morning in lieu of a $30,000 dollar bond after his arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Last Thursday, an 11 year old student was taken to the Brazos County juvenile detention center after they were arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Bryan police spokesman tells WTAW News that the 11 year old is accused of stabbing another student in the hand with a writing utensil. The victim was treated by the school nurse. This took place in a classroom in the presence of other students at Jane Long intermediate school. A teacher was notified, who in turn requested the nurse.