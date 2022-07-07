Bryan Police Arrests Follow A Stabbing And A Car Rear Ending A Trash Truck

A 40 year old Bryan man tells Bryan police it was his fault that he was stabbed by his 64 year old father. According to the BPD arrest report, the two men had been drinking and fighting when the stabbing took place Wednesday just before four a-m at a home south of the Bryan city cemetery. The son refused medical treatment for wounds to to his chest, bicep, and eyebrow. Six officers were at the scene, and both the son and father refused to give statements. The father, Stephen Dozier of Houston, was arrested for family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dozier is out of jail after posting a $30,000 dollar bond.

A suburban Houston man escaped life threatening injuries after his car rear ended a parked trash truck Tuesday during the noon hour in east Bryan. A witness told Bryan police the car was going at a high rate of speed when it hit the truck in a parking lot off Highway 30. The driver was arrested for DWI after failing field sobriety tests. 71 year old Curtis Walker of Spring, who had several minor cuts, told officers he had drank wine and was taking five prescription drugs. Walker is out of jail after posting a $3,000 dollar bond.