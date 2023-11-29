Bryan Police Arrests Follow A Hit And Run Crash Involving An Injury And An Emergency Room Patient Injuring Three Nurses And One Officer

For the second time this month, a Bryan woman goes to jail for resisting arrest. Bryan police also charged 37 year old Leshonda Jackson with failing to stop and render aid. This follows a hit and run crash last Saturday (November 25) where the driver of the victim’s vehicle sustained a sprained wrist. Once Jackson’s car was found, the BPD arrest report says it took four officers to get her into a patrol vehicle. During a struggle, when Jackson tried to kick an officer, she kicked a door instead. That resulted in taking Jackson to the emergency room before going to jail. At the time of that arrest, Jackson was out on bond following her arrest November 10th by College Station police for resisting and for interfering with public duties. Jackson was released from jail Tuesday (November 28) on the new charges after posting bonds totaling $9,000 dollars.

Last Saturday night’s (November 25) business in the emergency room of St. Joseph hospital in Bryan included an arrest on charges of assaulting three nurses and a Bryan police officer. The BPD arrest report says 30 year old McKenna Claybon of Bedford…which is west of D-F-W airport…was brought in by an ambulance from another county. The arrest report says Claybon bit the hand of one nurse, dug her nails into the hand of a second nurse and the forearm of a third nurse, and punching a BPD officer in the forehead. Claybon is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $34,000 dollars.