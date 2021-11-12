Bryan Police Arrest A Woman For Driving With An Invalid License With Five Prior Convictions

A College Station woman arrested this week for driving with an invalid license has been convicted of that offense five times in the last two years and is awaiting trial on a sixth charge.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, an officer stopped a pickup Wednesday night for pulling a trailer without lights and without a license plate.

The truck was towed for not having insurance.

52 year old Alisa Starks, who was booked into the Brazos County jail for the 12th time in six years, was released after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

Online court records also indicate she is also awaiting two trials on drug charges from last year.