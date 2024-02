Bryan police arrests two students inside Bryan ISD classrooms on misdemeanor charges of threatening to kill people.

A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that no weapons were found in either incident.

At Sadberry Intermediate, officers responded to a disturbance involving two students who were separated by staff members. An 11 year old was arrested for threatening to shoot another student.

At M-C Harris alternative school, a 13 year old was arrested after threatening to kill a teacher for money.