Bryan Police Arrest Two People On Warrants And A Third For Hindering The Capture Of The Others

Two women and a man arrested by Bryan police last Sunday (October 22) remain in jail as of Thursday afternoon.

BPD arrest reports say two of the three were wanted on warrants.

It was the third time in four months that 64 year old Frederick Burrell of Bryan was arrested for felony theft. Online records also show Burrell is awaiting four trials, two involving felony theft and two for misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

Also arrested on warrants for two felony thefts was 38 year old Gloria Nelson of Bryan.

The third person, 48 year old Mary Laquitta Jones of Houston, formerly of Bryan, was charged with hindering the apprehension of Burrell and Nelson and evading arrest.

Bonds were set at $105,000 dollars for Burrell, $44,000 dollars for Nelson, and $21,000 dollars for Jones.