Bryan Police Arrest Two Men Following Gunfire South Of The City Cemetery

Bryan police arrest two men this week following gunfire that took place last Wednesday in the neighborhood south of the city cemetery.

According to the BPD arrest report the victim, who was not struck by what he said was five or six shots, identified the shooter as 21 year old Dameont Jackson. The victim said Jackson was in the backseat of a car driven by 19 year old Pimptereus Henderson.

The victim also said the gunfire was directed at a house where an undisclosed number of people that included children were outside.

Jackson and Henderson, who were both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, were released from jail the day after their arrests after posting bond.

Henderson returned to jail after he was arrested for evading BPD officers last week following the gunfire. Henderson is also awaiting three trials on misdemeanor charges and a fourth on a felony for violating a protection order two or more times.