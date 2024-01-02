Bryan Police Arrest Two Local Men After They Leave A Sports Bar On Multiple Charges

Two men spending Saturday afternoon (December 30) at a Bryan sports bar wind up in the Brazos County jail on multiple charges.

Bryan police made the arrests came after searching for the men. That followed finding their pickup truck in a drainage ditch near Austin’s Colony Park.

According to BPD arrest reports, the men left the sports bar after employees notified police that they stopped serving alcohol to one of the customers.

Officers used drones to find both men.

The driver, who was charged with DWI, was found unresponsive and laying face down under some wood and brush.

22 year old Devin Long of College Station and the passenger, 21 year old Brenden Altherr of Bryan, were charged with possessing 18 boxes of T-H-C vape pens, eight ounces of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a gun, and evading arrest.

Long, who was also arrested on warrants accusing him of violating probation in three cases, remained in jail as of January 2 in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000 dollars.

Altherr remained in jail as of January 2 in lieu of bonds totaling $23,000 dollars.