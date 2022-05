Bryan police arrest two drivers for driving with an invalid license who each have three prior convictions.

60 year old Frank Minor of College Station was taken to jail for the 23rd time in 22 years, following a traffic stop for having an expired temporary tag.

28 year old Brittany Jackson of Bryan was taken to jail for the eighth time in six years, following a traffic stop for not having a front license plate on her pickup truck.

Both drivers are out of jail after posting $2,000 dollar bonds.