Bryan Police Arrest Three Vehicle Burglary Suspects After Victim Reports Suspicious Activity At Three In The Morning

Thanks to someone being up Wednesday at three in the morning, Bryan police arrest three teenagers from out of town on vehicle burglary charges.

Officer Kole Taylor says at least four guns were recovered from at least three unlocked vehicles in the Copperfield neighborhood.

According to online jail records, 18 year old Ernest Jacob Cantu of Navasota and 18 year old Joseph Davila of Plantersville are held without bond on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and four counts of firearm thefts. They are also held on charges of three vehicle burglaries where bonds total $15,000 dollars for each man.

Officer Taylor said a 16 year old from Navasota was arrested on similar charges.

According to Bryan police arrest reports, Davila was caught as he was leaning into the front seat of one of the burglarized vehicles. Cantu and the 16 year old were in a SUV that was stopped for having outdated vehicle registration.

Davila and Cantu told officers, according to the arrest reports, they came to Bryan to go “poking”…which is pulling door handles looking for unlocked doors to burglarize vehicles.

