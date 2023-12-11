Bryan Police Arrest The First Of Three Suspects In A November Armed Robbery

An east Texas woman has been in the Brazos County jail since her arrest by Bryan police last Wednesday (December 6) on a charge of participating in an armed robbery on November 3rd.

The BPD arrest report says 33 year old Kiara Bryant of Lufkin helped two men, who are accused of pointing guns at the victim and taking his wallet, phone, and money.

Shortly after the robbery, a credit card belonging to the victim was used at a store in North Zulch. Investigators used surveillance video from the store to track down the getaway vehicle and identify Bryant.

The men involved in the robbery have not been arrested.

As of Monday (December 11) afternoon, Bryant remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 dollar bond.