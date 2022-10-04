Bryan Police Arrest One Of Two Men Accused Of Three Business Burglaries

A Bryan man is out of jail after posting bond following his arrest for breaking into three Bryan businesses in early September.

According to Bryan police arrest reports, 35 year old William Cox is one of two men who took more than $1,400 dollars from a local dry cleaners, and from a restaurant $500 dollars, two tablet computers, gift cards, and two cases of beer.

Cox and the second man drove away from a Dollar General store after being confronted by an employee who pointed a gun but did not fire.

Officers used surveillance video from the Dollar General to track down the getaway vehicle and arrest Cox.

The second man has not been arrested according to online jail records.