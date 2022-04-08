Bryan Police Arrest One Man For Evading With One Prior Conviction And Another Man For Driving Without A Valid License With Five Prior Convictions

A Bryan man’s arrest for evading Bryan police with one prior conviction came after he was taken to jail on a charge of breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s home. According to the BPD arrest report, 33 year old Eduardo Luis Ramirez made a phone call while he was in jail and told the other person he should have stopped, but he ran away. Ramirez, who was also arrested for stealing a television from an ex-girlfriend and a warrant from a separate drug case, is in jail for the 17th time in 12 years. Bonds on all charges total $110,000 dollars.

Bryan police stopping a pickup at four in the morning with a headlight that was not working, led to the driver’s arrest for driving with an invalid license with five prior convictions. 43 year old Tony Oaks of Navasota is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. According to the BPD arrest report. Oaks’s prior convictions were between 2012 and 2017 from Bryan, Navasota, Grimes County, and the city of Montgomery.