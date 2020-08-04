Bryan Police Arrest One In Sunday Night Stabbing

For the second time in three days, Bryan police respond to violence in a neighborhood west of Midtown Park.

A stabbing on Sunday night took place in the same block of Poplar Circle near Finfeather and Peppertree where two men were shot last Friday. BPD reports there is no connection between the incidents.

According to the arrest report, the stabbing victim told police the suspect was keying his vehicle.

And a witness said the suspect, a woman who was intoxicated, sliced the victim while falling down.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of stab wounds that were deep enough to expose fatty tissue to his left arm and under his right ear.

The suspect allowed officers inside her home, where a folding knife with a three and a half inch blade was found with blood on the blade.

35 year old Latroya Preston, who told officers she was defending herself, is out of jail after posting a $25,000 dollar bond following her arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.