Bryan Police Arrest Middle School Students On Charges Of Invasive Recording And Assaulting Other Students

Bryan police school resource officers are notified of a video circulating of a middle school student with their pants down. That led to the arrest of another student on a charge of invasive visual recording. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News this happened on Tuesday in a restroom at Stephen F. Austin middle school. The student, who was arrested on Wednesday, was taken to the juvenile detention center.

At Davila Middle School, a student was arrested and taken to juvenile detention Thursday on an assault charge. A BPD spokesman says in a school hallway, a student was struck in the face and had their hair pulled by another student. No medical attention was required.