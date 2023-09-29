Bryan Police Arrest Middle School Students On Charges Of Invasive Recording And Assaulting Other Students

September 29, 2023 Bill Oliver
Image from the Bryan police department's Twitter account.

Bryan police school resource officers are notified of a video circulating of a middle school student with their pants down. That led to the arrest of another student on a charge of invasive visual recording. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News this happened on Tuesday in a restroom at Stephen F. Austin middle school. The student, who was arrested on Wednesday, was taken to the juvenile detention center.

At Davila Middle School, a student was arrested and taken to juvenile detention Thursday on an assault charge. A BPD spokesman says in a school hallway, a student was struck in the face and had their hair pulled by another student. No medical attention was required.