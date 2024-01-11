Bryan Police Arrest Man Following A Foot Chase On Charges From Three Incidents

Bryan police arrest a man following a foot chase on charges from three incidents.

BPD arrest reports say on Tuesday morning (January 9), officers who surrounded an apartment building at Briarcrest and Broadmoor learned that the man jumped out of a second floor window.

That led to a foot chase of about five blocks through a neighborhood north of Sul Ross school before the man was caught.

23 year old Jeremiah Peterson of Bryan was arrested for evading and criminal trespassing related to the pursuit.

He was also charged with an armed robbery at a convenience store last Friday (January 5) where he is accused of pointing a gun at an employee after he was told to pay for a fountain drink.

He was also arrested on a warrant from July of 2023 charging him with an assault causing bodily injury.

Online court records also show Peterson is awaiting three trials on a total of five misdemeanor crimes that took place in 2023.

Peterson remains jailed as of January 11 in lieu of bonds on the new charges totaling $85,000 dollars.