Bryan Police Arrest A Houston Man After Siblings Prevent A Baby From Being Abducted

Six Bryan police officers respond to a call from a woman at 2:40 in the morning on Sunday reporting that a man broke into a neighbor’s duplex and was trying to take a one year old child.

According to the BPD arrest report, the baby’s three siblings…three, eight, and 11 year old…kept the man from taking the baby.

The older children told officers they locked themselves in a bedroom, but the man knocked down the door, striking one of the children in the head.

Another child was hit by something the man threw at her.

The neighbor, who was alerted by her dogs, showed up to the duplex as the man left in a SUV that was driving on rims.

The SUV was found at a convenience store.

A Houston man, 39 year old Enrique Dominguez-Barranco, was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, causing the reckless injury of a child, and DWI with a breath alcohol level above .15.

Barranco remains held in the Brazos County jail on those charges as well as a hold for immigration authorities.

And according to online records, Barranco is awaiting trial in Brazos County district court on charges from two years ago of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.