Bryan Police Arrest Hearne Man On Drug Charges While Looking For Other Suspects

Bryan police who responded to the neighborhood near Johnson elementary school on the report of juveniles pulling car door handles, arrested a man on drug charges.

BPD arrest reports say 43 year old Justin Powell Hopper of Hearne was found in a car with his legs hanging outside the opened door and who appeared to be unconscious. BPD arrest reports say an officer smelled marijuana. That led to searching Hopper and finding methamphetamine, Tadalafil without a prescription, and marijuana. Justin Powell Hopper, who was booked into the Brazos County jail December 28, was released from jail the next day after posting bonds totaling $33,000 dollars.

This is not the same Justin Hopper who has been in jail since October 2020 while waiting for the start of two trials. The 32 year old from Bryan is charged with injuring two/six year old daughters in October 2020 which led to the death of one of the girls. And he is accused of threatening an ex-fiancé with a gun in May of 2017. He remains held in lieu of bonds totaling $277,000 dollars.