Bryan Police Arrest Four Houston Men On Charges Of Stealing A Catalytic Converter

Bryan police say an observant citizen saw multiple people take a catalytic converter from a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

According to BPD tweets, officers quickly responded and observed the suspect vehicle leaving the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway.

A traffic stop was conducted and officers located a catalytic converter and tools for removal in the vehicle.

Four Houston men were arrested on charges of theft between $2,500 and $30,000 dollars, organized criminal activity, and unlawful possession/use of a criminal instrument.

In the Brazos County jail and held without bond as of Tuesday night were 25 year old Malik Oliver, 18 year old Brian Solares, 18 year old Tadrien Taylor, and 17 year old Braydron Williams.