Bryan Police Arrest For Injuring An Elderly Woman And College Station Police Arrest For Threatening Three People With A Knife

A 76 year old Bryan woman goes to the downtown fire station to be checked out after she was struck several times in the stomach and upper right arm with a closed fist. That’s according to a Bryan police arrest report where a 36 year old woman was charged with injuring an elderly person. Four officers responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon (November 7) at a home two blocks from the fire station, where Danielle Barron is accused of kicking the door, breaking the door frame, to enter the home. Barron said she barely hit the victim and did so out of frustration. Barron remains jailed as of November 9 in lieu of a $75,000 dollar bond.

College Station police responding to the report of yelling at an apartment complex Tuesday night (November 7) just before midnight led to a man’s arrest for threatening three people with a knife. 28 year old Lakeith Mason of College Station was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading and resisting arrest. Mason denies pulling a knife or threatening anyone with a gun. The arrest report also says it took five officers to move Mason into a patrol vehicle. As of November 9, Mason remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $68,000 dollars.