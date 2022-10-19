Bryan Police Arrest College Station Woman For Criminal Trespassing At Rudder High School

A College Station woman’s fourth trip to the Brazos County jail in five months charges her with sneaking into Rudder High School.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, officers and the school’s principal were notified by someone who tracks sex traffickers.

They found a video from the woman’s Instagram account showing her in the Rudder cafeteria and photos of her and a Rudder student smoking.

After an argument with a coach, the woman walked out the front door and started walking down the street and the student went to class.

Before that the arrest report stated that the woman boarded a Bryan ISD bus with the student to ride to the school.

20 year old Victoria Guadarrama was arrested October 7 for criminal trespassing. BPD’s arrest report was released last Saturday.

Guadarrama remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $17,000 dollars on the new charge, possession of a controlled substance that took place June 4, and a misdemeanor theft that took place May 24.