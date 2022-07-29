Bryan Police Arrest College Station Man On Drug Charges

Bryan police officers were waiting outside a ground floor apartment on Wednesday when a man dove through a bedroom window.

BPD’s tactical response team executed a search warrant where according to an arrest report, officers seized more than $14,000 dollars, 224 T-H-C edibles weighing more than 16 pounds, ten ounces of marijuana, and two handguns.

The man who dove through the window, who sustained minor cuts, told officers $8,000 dollars was from the sale of his grandfather’s motorcycle.

He also admitted that the marijuana and one of the guns was his. But he said the T-H-C and the other gun were not his.

25 year old Jermaine Williams of College Station was arrested on the drug and weapons charges, along with warrants from Grimes County for failing to appear in four cases, and a parole violation from an undisclosed prior conviction.