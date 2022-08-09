Bryan Police Arrest Caldwell Man On Charges Of Threatening People With A Gun In Downtown Bryan

A family photo shoot in downtown Bryan last Saturday night was interrupted by someone threatening to shoot five people over child custody arrangements.

Six Bryan police officers responded to 28th and Main, near Sale Park.

No shots were fired.

25 year old Lawrence Kerr of Caldwell was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possessing a firearm while he was a convicted felon.

The BPD arrest report noted Kerr was released from prison last October.

Kerr remained jailed Tuesday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000 dollars.