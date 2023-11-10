Bryan Police Arrest A Woman For Theft With Ten Prior Convictions

Two Bryan police officers stopping at a convenience store to get what is described as refreshments learn about a woman shoplifting three-18 packs of beer.

As the store clerk shows video, one of the officers recognizes who stole the beer.

And that leads to the 35th time a Bryan woman has been booked in the Brazos County jail.

According to the BPD arrest report, 41 year old Julia Kemp was arrested for theft with ten prior convictions.

Online records show eight prior felony theft convictions in Brazos County.

Kemp, who was arrested November 4th, was also charged with thefts that took place in August and September.

She remains jailed as of November 10th in lieu of bonds totaling $53,000 dollars.