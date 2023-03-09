Bryan Police Arrest A Rudder High School Student For Criminal Trespassing After Entering Bryan High School Twice On The Same Day

A Rudder High School student tells Bryan police he went to Bryan High Wednesday…quoting a BPD arrest report…to “chill in the library”.

The student winds up in the Brazos County jail on a charge of criminal trespassing.

The BPD arrest report indicated 17 year old Tishawon Moore got into the school twice…in the morning as other students were going in and out…and after lunch when he was let in by a Bryan High student.

Moore, who was caught by a hall monitor and a teacher, is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.