Bryan Police Arrest A Mother On Child Endangerment Charges After A Man She Knows Abuses Her Three Young Daughters

A Bryan mother is in the Brazos County jail on charges of endangering three daughters by continuing to allow their abuser to have access to the children for almost two years.

Bryan police arrest reports say 35 year old Tomasa Batz-Ajche knew who was sexually abusing her daughters multiple times between May of 2021 and March of 2023.

Investigators say the oldest of the three victims was forced to notify school staff. After a school employee alerted police and the department of family and protective services and they responded, the abuse stopped.

According to the Brazos County district attorney’s office, the children are in foster care.

The man who was identified in arrest warrants of committing the abuse has been in jail since May 25 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of one of the three children, which took place in 2019.

36 year old Obispo Garcia is held in lieu of a $250,000 dollar bond.

Ajche, who was taken to jail July 25, is charged with three counts of child endangerment. She is held in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000 dollars.

Both Ajche and Garcia are also being held for immigration authorities.