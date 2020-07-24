Bryan Police Arrest A Mother On Charges Of Child Endangerment And Interfering With An Investigation

A Bryan woman is arrested on charges of leaving her three year old daughter alone and interfering with the Bryan police department’s investigation.

BPD officers who responded during the midnight hour Wednesday to a domestic disturbance found neither person at home.

Neighbors reported the child was running around in the parking lot wearing pink pajamas and that the mother regularly left the child alone.

20 minutes later, the mother returned and repeatedly told officers the child was in CPS custody with another family.

According to the arrest report, when the mother refused multiple times to let officers in her home, one of the officers took her keys and went inside.

The child was found alone, sleeping on a couch wearing soiled pajamas without a diaper.

22 year old Victoria Folsom is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond on the child endangerment charge and a bond promising to make court appearances on the interference charge.