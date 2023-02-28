Bryan Police Arrest A Man On Probation For Injuring Two Children

A Bryan man on probation for family violence assault is arrested for injuring two children who are related to the assault victim.

39 year old Michael McAlister was arrested by Bryan police last week after the victims, both under the age of 14, told officers that they were struck in the face. One of the children said they were also struck in the leg.

The BPD arrest reports did not state if either victim received medical treatment.

McAlister said the victim’s feelings were hurt after they were roughhousing and that he did not intend to hurt the children.

McAlister was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $10,000 dollars on the new charges

The same day McAlister was released from jail on the new charges, online court records show a motion was filed to revoke probation from an assault case that took place in August of 2020. A spokeswoman at the district clerk’s office tells WTAW News that as of February 28, a judge has not signed the motion.

In November 2022, McAlister was placed on five years probation after pleading guilty to injuring another member of the same family who is associated with his latest arrest. Probation conditions include having no contact with the victim or their family.