Bryan Police Arrest A Man For Threatening Retaliation Against A Fire Marshal

Bryan police arrest a man for threatening a fire marshal who was in the process of writing a ticket for setting fire to clothing in front of his apartment.

The BPD arrest report refers to an officer watching bodycam video taken by the fire marshal during Monday evening’s incident.

The video showed 26 year old William Golden Jr. taking the citation book, throwing it at the fire marshal, then raising his fists as if he was going to strike the fire marshal.

And a BPD officer said he witnessed Golden make a verbal threat to strike the fire marshal.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Golden remained in jail in lieu of an $8,000 dollar bond.