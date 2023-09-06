Bryan Police Arrest A Man After Jumping Out Of A Second Floor Apartment Window And A Middle School Student Who Refused To Leave The Campus

Six Bryan police officers were needed to pull a man off a fence. That’s after the man jumped out of a second story apartment window and ran away. BPD arrest reports say this took place around three in the morning on Sunday in the area of Briarcrest and Wildflower in response to a disturbance. 36 year old Ennis Steels IV of Bryan was arrested for evading with a prior conviction and resisting arrest. Steels remained jailed as of September 6 in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars.

Bryan police arrest a middle school student on Tuesday who refused to leave campus after he was suspended. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News the 13 year old from Stephen F. Austin school was taken to juvenile detention on a criminal trespassing charge. At juvenile detention, school resource officers added a robbery charge. That is after officers found a stolen student I-D card and learning that the victim had been struck with a closed fist. The victim did not require medical attention at the time of the report. The reason for the suspension was not disclosed.