Bryan Police Arrest A Local Woman For The Second Time In Four Months For Driving With An Invalid License

A Bryan police officer watching a car drive through a parking lot Monday during the midnight hour to avoid a red light leads to the arrest of the driver who has multiple driving convictions.

Online records show this is the second time in four months that 19 year old Marqushia Lee of Bryan was arrested for driving with an invalid license.

The BPD arrest report stated she has six prior convictions for an invalid license, the most recent being on May 26, 2022.

The arrest report also stated she had six suspensions on her license, the most recent being on May 26, 2022.

Lee, who was also arrested on three traffic warrants from Bryan municipal court, was released from jail on Monday after paying $940 dollars in municipal court fines and posting a $2,000 dollar bond.