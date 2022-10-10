Bryan Police Arrest A Local Man Who Is Awaiting 17 Trials On Six New Charges

A Bryan man awaiting 17 trials in Brazos County courts is arrested on six new charges.

33 year old Maurice Rollo Jr., who was jailed for the 25th time in 15 years, remained held Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000 dollars.

Arrest reports from Bryan police state that on Saturday night, a patrol officer stopped in the parking lot of a convenience store after finding no one in a car that was still running.

The officer also smelled marijuana coming out of the car.

After Rollo came out of the store, he saw the officer and ran away.

He was caught after a brief foot chase and was charged with leaving a running car unattended, evading and resisting arrest, three drug offenses, and two municipal court warrants.

Brazos County court records indicate Rollo is awaiting trials in seven felony and ten misdemeanor cases on charges dating back to 2019.