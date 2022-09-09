Bryan Police Arrest A Landowner For Interfering With A BTU Tree Trimming Crew

Bryan police report a BTU tree trimming crew was threatened twice by a landowner.

According to the BPD arrest report, the crew left the first time after 67 year old Dwight Rabe threatened them with a gun.

The crew was not able to retrieve their equipment until after Rabe went inside his home.

The crew returned Wednesday with two off duty BPD officers who were providing security.

After receiving the wife’s permission to resume tree trimming, Rabe told the crew again to leave without their equipment.

According to the arrest report, Rabe said “the city owed him a zillion dollars”.

Rabe, who was arrested for interfering with public duties, remained in jail Friday afternoon in lieu of a $2,000 dollar bond.

Online jail records also stated Rabe was ticketed by animal control for unlawful restraint of a dog and ticketed by code enforcement for not having two electrical code permits and not having an undisclosed international residential code permit.